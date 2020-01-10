Tree topples over, damages 3 cars in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pompano Beach woman has been left with two damaged cars after a large tree toppled over in Pompano Beach.

Yashika Woods said she heard a crashing sound outside her home in the area Southwest Second Place and Fourth Avenue, just after 9 p.m. Thursday.

She went outside and found a massive ficus tree on top of her two cars.

In pictures taken right after it happened, the tree could be seen toppled over her Ford Expedition and blue Saturn sedan.

7News cameras captured tree limbs still stuck inside the blue Saturn sedan on Friday afternoon.

Woods said she moved into the home just a week ago. She believes strong winds may have caused the tree to fall over.

Her landlord has brought workers out to the scene to cut apart the tree.

The Expedition has since been removed from the area and crews are now working to remove the branches from the sedan.

Woods is a single mother who works as a teacher and said this is the last thing she needed to happen at the moment.

“Why should I have to pay to have this be done?” Woods said. “That’s your property. I’ve only been here six days. Last night was my sixth night in the apartment so apparently that tree was going to fall eventually, so I just want my car replaced, and I would like to know who is going to cover me for not going into work today.”

She’s hoping the insurance company for the property management company can help with the unexpected bills she now has to deal with.

7News has reached out to the company but have yet to get a response.

