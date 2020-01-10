Tree topples over, damages 2 cars in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pompano Beach woman has been left with two damaged cars after a large tree toppled over in Pompano beach.

Yashica Woods-Scott said she heard a crashing sound outside of her home in the area Southwest Second Place and Fourth Avenue just after 9 p.m., Thursday.

She went outside and found a massive tree on top of her two cars.

Woods-Scott said she moved into the home just a week ago.

Her landlord has brought workers out to the scene to cut apart the tree.

