Tree snaps, strikes woman during yoga class in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman participating in a yoga class in Miami Beach was taken to the hospital after a tree snapped and struck her in the head.

The group was practicing yoga at South Pointe Park when the incident happened, Wednesday night.

Part of the class involved tying a tight rope between two trees.

At one point, one of the trees snapped and struck the woman in the head.

She was transported to Mount Sinai Medical Center as a precaution.

