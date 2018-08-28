Tree limb falls on vehicle, injures driver in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A falling tree limb injured a man after it hit his car as he was driving down a residential neighborhood in Northeast Miami-Dade.

It happened overnight, along Northeast 155th Terrace near Sixth Avenue.

According to the victim, who did not wish to be identified, the tree limb fell and hit the his front windshield. However, he made it out of the accident without any serious injuries.

“I saw it coming down and I was trying to break,” he said. “It was already too late. It was right on my windshield – it’s crazy. It was just little rain. I don’t know man, it just happened.”

A witness said he heard the crash and came out to see the tree on top of the car.

The good Samaritan came to the driver’s aide, pouring water on his face.

