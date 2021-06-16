MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tree has struck a Margate home after storms swept through South Florida for the third consecutive day.

Part of a tree’s canopy could be seen resting on top of a patio area after, residents said, strong winds pushed it from several houses away, Wednesday.

Conny Gyuna, who lives at the home, said she believed a tornado had swept through the area, but 7News Chief Meteorologist Phil Ferro said straightline winds are most likely responsible for moving the canopy top almost like a parachute.

“Like in a heartbeat, just a piece of huge tree is coming flying over here, and I was watching how it’s coming,” she said. “I was praying that it’s not right here on our roof, and it was right here on our roof.”

Cameras captured that the top of the tree had apparently broken off, flew north, struck what looked like a meter before it landed on part of the top of Gyuna’s patio. The homeowner said she was getting her cats inside when the tree crashed into her home.

Gyuna added that the heavy rain that swept through the area did not concern her.

“It’s Florida, so it’s not a big deal,” she said.

Meanwhile, firefighters in Miramar suspect lightning struck a home in the area, causing a tile to crack and smoke to smolder from an upper-floor window. Crews later pulled insulation from the home’s ceiling.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

A boil water order has been issued for parts of North Lauderdale because of a power outage. The order will last for a minimum of 48 hours, officials said.

#BREAKING: Boil water order issued for most of the City of North Lauderdale after the town's water plant briefly lost power during today's storms. Order will last a minimum of 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/clCyWF8I8w — Frank Guzman (@fguzmanon7) June 16, 2021

On Wednesday, heavy rain also soaked Fort Lauerdale Executive Airport. The National Weather Service clocked wind speeds up to 45 mph in Lauderdale Lakes.

Meanwhile, Gyuna said she is happy nothing else happened to her and her pets.

“Maybe we were just lucky in these 16 years not having any, ever any damage, so thank God,” she said.

