Tree falls into Florida home, kills 8-year-old girl, injures 12-year-old boy

WOODVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — An 8-year-old girl has died after a tree fell on her home in the Florida panhandle, early Friday morning.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said they received at around 8 a.m. in regards to a tree that fell into a house.

Two children inside, an 8-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy, were injured and rushed to the hospital.

Deputies said the girl was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 12-year-old boy received non-life threatening injuries and is now with family.

