Tree crushes SUV in Miami; 3 inside vehicle OK

MIAMI (WSVN) - Three people in Miami were left shaken up but unhurt after a large tree came crashing down on their SUV.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene near Northwest 18th Avenue and 31st Street, just after 5:15 p.m., Thursday.

According to City of Miami Police, the tree fell on the white Nissan just after 4 p.m.

A pair of grandparents and grandkid were in this SUV. All are okay. Minor injures. Stay clear of NW 18th Ave and 31st Street in #Miami. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/pK56N8mHHl — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) March 28, 2019

Authorities have shut down Northwest 18th Avenue near the scene of the crash as they wait for city workers to cut down the tree.

Florida Power & Light crews are also expected to respond to ensure no nearby power lines have been affected.

Officials said one of the victims said this was an old tree.

What caused it to fall remains under investigation.

