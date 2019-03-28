Tree crushes car in Miami; 3 family members inside vehicle OK

MIAMI (WSVN) - A couple and their grandchild were left shaken up but unhurt after a large tree came crashing down on their SUV in a residential neighborhood in Miami.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene near Northwest 18th Avenue and 31st Street, just after 5:15 p.m., Thursday.

According to City of Miami Police, the tree fell on the white Nissan just after 4 p.m.

“It’s as if we fainted for a little. We lost our minds,” said the woman who was inside the vehicle

The family suffered minor abrasions and cuts but are otherwise OK.

A pair of grandparents and grandkid were in this SUV. All are okay. Minor injures. Stay clear of NW 18th Ave and 31st Street in #Miami. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/pK56N8mHHl — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) March 28, 2019

Just after 6:30 p.m., 7News cameras captured crews hard at work sawing off tree branches in an attempt to remove the tree from the SUV, which sustained significant damage.

Authorities have shut down Northwest 18th Avenue near the scene of the crash as they wait for city workers to cut down the tree.

Florida Power & Light crews also responded to ensure no nearby power lines have been affected.

The woman who was inside the SUV told 7News she’s thankful nobody was hurt.

“Once people were helping us get out, I passed over my husband, and a man had pulled me out because I just wanted to see my grandson,” she said, “and once I saw he was OK, I just thanked God, because we were born again.”

Officials said one of the victims said this was an old tree. What caused it to fall remains under investigation.

