FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A large tree branch snapped off and fell on top of a parked car in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

It happened along Southeast 14th Street and First Avenue, at around 7:15 p.m., Friday.

There was bad weather in the area at the time the branch fell down.

No injuries were reported.

