MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - With Christmas just around the corner, the holiday hustle is in full swing at South Florida’s airports.

Miami International Airport is expecting over two million passengers from this weekend through Jan. 6, a two percent increase from last year. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport could also see record-breaking passenger traffic.

But despite the increased activity, some travelers said their experience this year was smooth sailing.

“They didn’t take too long with immigration and all that stuff,” said MIA traveler Cleopatra Guvheya, “so it’s full, it’s busy, but everything is moving quite well.”

The busiest travel days at MIA are expected to be this coming weekend and the weekend after New Year’s Day.

Officials advise passengers to arrive between two and two and a half hours before their flights to go through security.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.