MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Thursday is one of the biggest travel days of the holiday season.

‘Tis the season for all things holiday travel as thousands of South Floridians are set to pack their bags and their patience to make it to their holiday destinations.

Miami International Airport expects an average of 156,000 travelers per day, during the 17-day stretch. The airport ranks sixth in the nation when it comes to the busiest airports on the week of Christmas.

One passenger, Michele Lancelot, is traveling with her family of five to Dallas.

“We had to get up extra early, our flight is at 7, we left our house at 4 o’clock just to make sure we weren’t going to have problems with parking, so far its been pretty seamless,” she said.​

Passengers will need patience and Jermaine Lewis knows all too well, after missing his flight to Connecticut to see family out of state. Aside from his slight holiday delay, pandemic travel is also on the top of his mind.

“It’s a bit scary, but once you sanitize and keep your mask on and social distance if you can, I think we’re gonna be alright,” he said.

And it’s off to Vegas for Natalie Lopez, but no casinos as she looks to return to a sense of normalcy this holiday.

“Spending time with family, being able to travel given every circumstance that we have so I’m very excited,” she said.

Airport officials advise those on domestic flights to arrive three hours early, and those on international flights to arrive three and a half hours early.

