FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Travelers are dealing with another day of delays at South Florida airports.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, 21 incoming Spirit Airlines flights have been canceled at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Sixteen departing flights were canceled and many passengers have been left feeling stranded and frustrated.

“We’re just trying to get home to New York. We’re actually flying [to] LaGuardia,” a traveler said. “A gentleman just came down the line and said LaGuardia has been canceled so we’re looking to fly anywhere into New York. Been in line for about three hours now and I’m hoping for the best. A gentleman up here was in line for eight and a half [hours] yesterday and he’s back in line for three today.”

Spirit Airlines is blaming operational challenges including weather, system outages and staff shortages.

The company said they expect cancelations to slow down by Thursday.

