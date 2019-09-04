Travelers arrive at MIA from Nassau days after Hurricane Dorian’s wrath

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - People vacationing in Nassau arrived at Miami International Airport days after Hurricane Dorian devastated parts of the Northwestern Bahamas.

Most of those who touched down at the airport Wednesday were vacationing in Nassau when Hurricane Dorian struck.

Josefina Engelmann was among those who arrived at the airport.

“I think a lot of people were worried. That’s why the streets were really empty,” Engelmann said. “We lost electricity, and we couldn’t take a shower.”

The travelers were staying in Nassau, which was spared most of the destruction. However, they lost power and experienced flooding, but they said they are the lucky ones.

“Parts of the island got flooded,” Brenden Labolle said. “I mean, there’s a bridge where it’s completely absent. Cars were almost under water. We got hit pretty hard with lightning.”

While they watched the other nearby islands feel the storm’s wrath, those vacationing in Nassau thought they were next.

“Before, it was very peaceful,” Logan Labolle said. “I mean, it’s heaven. It’s paradise. Then, there was a sense of, like, ‘Oh, my God, now it’s gonna turn into hell.'”

As the Category 5 hurricane hovered over the Bahamas, a sense of urgency began to build.

“Definitely a scary time,” a traveler said. “We lost power and no water in the bathroom.”

“Even a lot of the local restaurants and the resort were shutting down because everyone had to go tend to their families and make sure that they were safe,” Logan Labolle said.

Some of those who made it to the airport had their previous flights cancelled, and they were not sure when they would get the OK to leave.

Now that they have arrived in South Florida, they know they are the lucky ones.

“It’s a relief to see sunshine and be back on the mainland,” Brenden Labolle said. “It’s definitely a blessing, for sure.”

More flights from the Bahamas are expected to land at the airport throughout Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.