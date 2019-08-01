Traveler records video of lightning strike at Tampa-area airport

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — A traveler captured terrifying video showing a nearby lightning strike at the St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport.

The Tampa Bay area saw heavy rain and storms, Wednesday, Fox 13 reported. However, along with the storms was lightning.

One strike was caught on camera by a traveler at the St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport.

Video shows heavy rain pounding the tarmac when lightning struck next to a small plane.

It remains unclear if the strike caused any damage.

