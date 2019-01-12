Traveler frustration sets in as MIA terminal partially shuts down

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Passengers traveling through South Florida vented their frustration as they learned the partial government shutdown has now shut down a terminal at Miami International Airport.

​Beginning Saturday, Concourse G will officially shut down for half days, through the weekend and into Monday.

“The government shutdown has been very frustrating as far as travel goes,” said MIA traveler Doug Amendson.

Gabriella Larios was one of the travelers suddenly forced to walk further across the airport.

“I had to buy my ticket here, check my bags here, and now I’m crossing terminals to get to my flight,” she said.

The move was taken in response to thousands of Transportation Security Administration workers around country calling in sick. For the first time since the shutdown, they are not receiving a paycheck.

Now MIA is forced to shuffle TSA workers to other areas to help fill in gaps, resulting in headaches for incoming travelers.

For now, passengers are hoping this partial shutdown, which is Saturday became the longest in U.S. history, comes to an end soon.

“I fell that, for the time being, it’s got to be very troubling for [TSA employees], and it’s very troubling for us that are going on flights and the issues that we are encountering,” said Amendson.

“It’s causing so much unnecessary stress on all those unpaid workers from the federal government, and it should come to an end,” said Larios.

Despite the measure, airport officials said they’re not expecting long lines or delays. However, if the partial shutdown continues, some fear many more workers will call out sick.

Until then, many in the community are trying to help ease that fear by offering relief to those affected. For instance, local radio host Dennis Grant is serving free hot meals to federal employees.

“They can come Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday,” said Grant. “As long as we have food, we will be doing this next week.”

The location where federal workers can get free food is Pan d Endz Caribbean Restaurant in Tamarac, located at 8763 NW 57th St. The phone number is 954-722-1999.

