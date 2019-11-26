Travel woes begin at South Florida airports ahead of Thanksgiving

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Travelers flying out of South Florida on Tuesday are already facing delays ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Officials with Miami International Airport said an estimated 1.5 million passengers are expected to come in and out of the airport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers also want to remind holiday travelers who are heading overseas to take note of what can and cannot be brought back into the U.S.

Bags will be checked for prohibited items including fruits and vegetables that could carry harmful pests or diseases.

The biggest worry travelers are currently facing is the harsh weather in the majority of the country.

Delays and cancelled flights are expected to take place over the week.

An employee strike is also scheduled at Miami International Airport from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials advise travelers to make their way to the airport an extra two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights.

