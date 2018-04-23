Travel advisory issued for Nicaragua due to crisis, South Floridians react

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The crisis in Nicaragua has hit home for many South Floridians who have family there, and they spoke with 7News about it after their return from the country.

The government has issued a level 3 travel advisory, so those planning to travel to Nicaragua should reconsider their trip for safety reasons.

Reportedly, two dozen people have been killed in Nicaragua, as of Monday.

The death and destruction started as unrest over a social security reform plan and then lead to protests over the way the country has been governed.

Those who have returned to South Florida from Nicaragua said now is not the time to visit family and friends there.

“They are killing young people at the university, in the cathedral. The videos that they post… it’s incredible,” said Sandra Niebla who returned from Nicaragua. “It’s really, really bad.”

Ninoska Martinez also returned from Nicaragua, Monday. “There was a lot of chaos, vandalism, a lot of people dead,” she said. “Everybody is in the street. They are protesting.”

Felipe, a man who traveled to Nicaragua recently, wanted to warn others from going to the country in this state.

“It’s not a good idea to go there now,” he said. “I think this week is going to be better.”

Lawmakers gathered in South Florida Monday morning to discuss what they want the U.S. Government to do to help the people in Nicaragua.

