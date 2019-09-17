Trauma center at Jackson South Medical Center receives new name

MIAMI (WSVN) - The trauma center at Jackson South Medical Center in Miami has been renamed.

The community held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their level two trauma center, Tuesday.

The center has been renamed the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson South Medical Center.

Ed Navarro, one of the trauma center’s patients, spoke at the event.

“It was love that the staff here transferred to me, and it’s because of your work and your people that I can tell you that I am here today,” Navarro said.

He received emergency treatment there after a boat crash.

The trauma center has treated nearly 3,000 patients with life-threatening injuries since its opening.

