Its that time of year again—Lobster mini-season will be on July 30 and 31.

The daily bag limit is 12 per person, except in Monroe County and Biscayne National Park where the limit is six. Also prohibited in Monroe County is night diving.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, the carapace length must be larger than three inches when measured in the water.

A recreational saltwater fishing license and a spiny lobster permit are required to participate.

