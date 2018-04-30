Trappers wrangle massive alligator in front of central Florida home

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WSVN) — An unwelcome visitor made itself at home on the porch of a Florida house.

Neighbors looked on in awe at the massive alligator basking in the sun at the front of a home in The Villages, a retirement community north of Orlando.

One onlooker estimated the reptile to be 11 to 12 feet long.

Trappers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission worked to capture the gator, with one even briefly getting thrown to the ground during the tussle. They eventually tired out the alligator, then tied it up and hauled it away.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.