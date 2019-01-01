Trappers catch panther spotted in Parkland neighborhood

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Trappers have captured a young Florida panther that had put residents of a Parkland neighborhood on edge.

Some residents said they spotted the wild animal as they walked to their driveway, Tuesday morning.

They called the Broward Sheriff’s Office, who contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Trappers responded to the neighborhood and were able to neutralize the juvenile panther safely.

7News cameras captured a trapper carrying the unconscious feline.

FWC Lt. Robert Laubenberger said there’s a reason why such sightings are rare.

“You don’t see too many. Actually, a lot of them get killed out in Alligator Alley,” said FWC Lt. Robert Laubenberger. “Their main area is actually Collier County, Naples area. It’s kind of rare to see them in Broward County, but we do have the big expanse, the Everglades, that’s right out here.”

Officials believe the panther is about 6 months old and weighs between 50 and 60 pounds.

The animal was seen wearing a collar, so officials said it likely belongs to or once belonged to an owner with a permit.

“It’s nice to see them,” said Laubenberger, “and when we see one this way, hopefully we can get it all ‘rehabbed’ up and actually release it back to the wild or take it to a permanent person.”

The panther was taken to a facility where it will be checked out to make sure it’s healthy.

