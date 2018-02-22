Trapper called to remove large gator from under truck in Florida neighborhood

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WSVN) — A couple in Central Florida woke up to a warning from their neighbor: a large alligator decided to camp out under their truck.

Elaine Thomas told Fox 13 that her neighbor rang the doorbell at their Land O’ Lakes home, telling her husband that the 8.5-foot reptile had crawled underneath their vehicle in the driveway.

Thomas called the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. A trapper then arrived to wrangle the gator, who did not appear happy to be taken from its hiding place.

Video taken by the sheriff’s office shows the alligator thrashing and flipping in an effort to free itself, to no avail.

“I’ve been here for 15 years,” Thomas said. “I’ve seen it on the news, but never thought it would reach my neighborhood.”

This marks the second time in a month that a gator has made headlines for hiding under Florida vehicles. Deputies in Sarasota responded to a call in early February about an alligator hiding under an SUV in a grocery store parking lot.

