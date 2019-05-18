Trapped driver pulled from SUV, airlifted after tractor-trailer crash in Coral Gables

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews airlifted a driver to the hospital after he was involved in a crash with an 18-wheeler in Coral Gables that left him trapped inside his SUV.

According to Coral Gables Fire Rescue, the crash took place near Southwest 22nd Street and 37th Avenue, at around 4 a.m., Saturday.

Officials said the tractor-trailer struck the SUV, causing of the smaller vehicle to lose control and slam into a pole.

“When we arrived, we found one male patient that was hit by an 18-wheeler truck,” said Coral Gables Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Alex Graces.

The impact left that driver trapped, forcing first responders to act fast. Firefighters used power tools and the Jaws of Life to rip open the vehicle’s roof.

“We have special tools to remove patients from entrapment,” said Graces. “We have the Jaws of Life, Sawzalls and certain air chisels that we use, and we implemented all those tools to remove the patient safely.”

Crews removed the bloody and bruised victim from the SUV and placed him on a stretcher.

Paramedics airlifted the driver to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.

As of 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the patient’s condition remained unknown.

It is unclear if any charges will be filed in the crash, as police continue to investigate.

