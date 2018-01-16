Trantalis, Roberts advance to Fort Lauderdale mayoral runoff election

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale commissioners Dean Trantalis and Bruce Roberts will square off in a runoff mayoral election after neither candidate supassed 50 percent of votes on Tuesday.

Real estate attorney Dean Trantalis scored just over 46 percent of the votes after residents went to the polls to select a new Fort Lauderdale mayor.

Current Fort Lauderdale Vice Mayor Bruce Roberts got 31 percent of the votes, and Charlotte Rodstrom, the third mayoral candidate, got 22 percent.

Roberts and Trantalis will face off in a runoff election scheduled for March 13.

The winner will replace outgoing incumbent Jack Seiler, who couldn’t seek another term because of term limits.

