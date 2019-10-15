Transportation officials urge South Florida drivers to brace for major closures

MIAMI (WSVN) - Drivers should expect some rough roadways across South Florida in the days ahead.

Driving detours and major closures on parts of Interstate 95 and the Florida Turnpike will cause major traffic trouble for the next few days.

A flashing sign has been placed in Downtown Miami warning drivers they will need to get used to taking detours as road work continues.

“I’ve lived here all my life, and it’s been a big difference, you know,” said one resident. “From when I was younger to now, it’s gotten drastic.”

Starting Tuesday night through Thursday, I-95 north, from Interstate 395 to State Road 112 will be closed at night.

“The closures will take place between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.,” said Oscar Gonzalez, a community outreach specialist.

Crews will be putting up overhead sign structures across I-95 that weigh between 20,000 to 30,000 pounds.

“There will be heavy-duty cranes, lots of bucket trucks along the work zone, so we definitely can’t have cars operating underneath the work zone,” said Gonzalez.

This construction is a part of Connecting Miami, a five-year $800 million-plus project to improve the way drivers travel in South Florida.

Crews are also currently working on widening the Turnpike.

With the additional construction on the Turnpike comes more road closures that will happen as far south as 288th Street and as far north as 106th Street, with some cross streets affected.

Those who will experience road closures and detours the most are those that drive late at night.

Some drivers expressed their frustration with the traffic.

“You get stressed,” said one driver.

“It’s so crazy,” said another driver.

“It’s very difficult sometimes,” said another.

Project officials said there will be other closures in the future.

“We’ll have an update as to closures for the following week,” said Gonzalez.

Drivers are being advised to pay attention to the flashing signs.

“Probably going to have to make allowances in the future,” said Adele Boldon, as she was stuck in traffic. “Leave earlier and, you know, make those allowances.”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.