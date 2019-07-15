Transit officials: Partial Metrorail derailment likely human error

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Transit officials believe the partial derailment of a Metrorail car in Northwest Miami-Dade was most likely caused by human error.

Dozens of people were left stranded for about an hour after the car, which left from Miami International Airport, partially derailed between stations near Northwest 41st Street and 23rd Avenue, last Friday evening.

Officials said there was no system or vehicle failure during the derailment, and the system is safe to operate.

No injuries were reported in the Friday incident.

