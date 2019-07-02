Trains put on standby after car stops on Deerfield Beach train tracks

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Trains traveling through Deerfield Beach were put on standby after a car stopped on train tracks.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue and deputies responded to the scene on the 5400 block of East Dixie Highway just before 9:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials said the car stopped on the Florida East Coast Railway’s tracks.

5400 Dixie HWY. No road closures, but trains are on standby until we clear the tracks. pic.twitter.com/iEsQouBp0Y — DFB BSO Alerts (@DFB_BSOAlerts) July 2, 2019

Roads in the surrounding area were not affected but trains were put on a temporary standby as crews worked to clear the scene.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.