KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Video captured the moment when a dolphin attacked a trainer at the Miami Seaquarium at 4400 Rickenbacker Causeway.

The Seaquarium’s Dolphin Flipper Show on April 9 took a terrifying turn when a trainer was seen splashing in the pool during a routine.

This was not part of the plan.

The video was taken by photographer Shannon Carpenter who was in the audience and posted the video to his TikTok account. Carpenter said that the attack happened about 10-15 minutes into the show.

“[It] looked like the dolphin rammed into trainer,” said Carpenter. “There was a struggle, some kind of collision under the water happened. The lady on the paddledboard paddled out of the water pretty quickly and then the lead trainer started swimming back towards the dock and it looked like she got ran into a couple of more times.”

The trainer climbed out of the water and remained on her knees until the end of the show.

The animal welfare activist organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has long been calling for an end to this operation. The organization put out a statement on the aquatic attack.

“Time is up for the Miami Seaquarium, where long-suffering dolphins desperately need protection and workers are at risk. PETA urges this abusement park to end its exploitation of dolphins by getting them to sanctuaries as quickly as possible, so that they’d never be used in tawdry shows again and no one else would get hurt.”

In March, the new owners of the park announced an end to shows with its ageing orca Lolita and promised a new beginning for the Seaquarium.

Witnesses said that the trainer was shaken but saw her walk away from the ordeal.

7News asked the Miami Seaquarium for a statement on the incident but have not heard back.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.