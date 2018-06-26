Train strikes, kills man in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A train has struck and killed a man in Pompano Beach.

7Skyforce was over the scene Tuesday morning near Hammondville Road at the CSX train tracks, just west of Interstate 95, where the man was hit.

According to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, the man is in his 20s.

