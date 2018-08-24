Train hits Publix tractor trailer in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach has been closed after a train hit a Publix truck in Deerfield Beach.

The train hit the truck near Hillsboro Boulevard and Dixie Highway just after 8:30 a.m. Friday.

The refrigerated truck was traveling eastbound and was trying to clear the tracks, but was unable to do so before the train struck the tractor trailer.

No injuries have been reported.

Clean-up is expected to take several hours.

Hillsboro Boulevard has been closed at Dixie Highway while crews work to clear the scene. It is recommended that motorists avoid the area.

