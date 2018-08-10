Train cross bars stuck in Miami; traffic backed up on 82nd St.

MIAMI (WSVN) - A technical difficulty involving train crossing bars has caused some traffic congestion in Miami.

Motorists could be seen stuck in traffic in the area of 82nd Street and Fourth Court, Friday afternoon.

Miami Police have responded to the scene to help direct traffic while the problem gets resolved.

Traffic is backed up all the way to Biscayne Boulevard.

Motorists heading east or west on 82nd Street are advised to seek an alternate route.

