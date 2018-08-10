Train cross bars stuck in Miami; traffic backed up between 71st and 84th St.

MIAMI (WSVN) - A technical difficulty involving train crossing bars has caused some traffic congestion in Miami.

Officials said traffic has been affected in the area since 5 p.m., between Northeast Fourth Court and Fourth Avenue on 71st through 82nd Street, Friday afternoon.

Miami Police have responded to the scene to help direct traffic while the problem gets resolved.

The rail road company, police said, is expected to respond within the hour.

Traffic is backed up all the way to Biscayne Boulevard on the east side.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

