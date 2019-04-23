Train crashes into car in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A train crashed into a car in Opa-locka.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene, located near Northwest 135th Street and Cairo Lane just before 11 a.m., Tuesday.

There were no injuries reported from the crash.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where debris from a red car could be seen by the tracks.

Fuel from the train was said to have been leaked as a result of the crash.

