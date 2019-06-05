Train crashes into car in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A car and a train have collided in North Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash between a Virgin Trains USA train and a silver SUV in the area of 141st Street and Biscayne Boulevard just before 9:30 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where North Miami Police and rescue crews could be seen around the heavily damaged SUV.

The train could be seen stopped nearby.

One victim was transported from the scene to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Biscayne Boulevard southbound lanes in the area are currently shut down.

