NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor-trailer has been clipped by a train in Northwest Miami-Dade.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene near North River Drive and Northwest 37th Avenue on Tuesday morning.

Crews could be seen around the jackknifed trailer.

No injuries were reported.

