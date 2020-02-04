Train clips pickup truck in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - No injuries were reported on a Brightline train after it clipped the front of a pickup truck in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Southeast Fourth Street and Dixie Highway just after 4:40 p.m., Tuesday.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where a white Ford F series truck could be seen missing its front grill and right-front headlight as a result of the collision.

It remains unclear if the driver of the pickup suffered any injuries.

Aerial footage also showed a Brightline train stopped several yards away from where the incident occurred.

