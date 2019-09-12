Train catches fire after crushing car on tracks in Oakland Park

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a fire that erupted after a train crashed into a car in Oakland Park.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Dixie Highway near Northeast 38th Street just after 10:30 a.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where firefighters could be seen spraying water on the Brightline train. A white vehicle could be seen completely destroyed underneath the train.

Passengers on board the train were evacuated.

It remains unclear if there were any victims involved in the crash.

