Train cars derail in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two train cars have come off tracks in Fort Lauderdale.

7SKyForce HD hovered above the scene near Andrews Avenue, just north of Interstate 595, early Thursday morning.

Crew members could be seen around the train with flashlights.

It remains unclear how the train cars derailed.

Traffic in the area is not being affected as crews work to clear the scene.

