SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A trailer stolen from the Seventh Day Adventist church in Sunrise has been returned.

The trailer was stolen from Sunrise Seventh Day Adventist Church, Monday afternoon.

The theft was caught on surveillance video when a truck entered the church property, subjects hooked the trailer to their truck and drove off.

Churchgoers said the men seen on surveillance video returned to the church on Wednesday and spoke with them.

They said they believed the trailer was abandoned, which is why they took it.

The church said they will not be pressing charges and are just grateful it was returned.

“We are so thankful to God and to Channel 7 News today that we have our trailer back,” said churchgoer Roger Baptiste. “Our tailer was returned. Everything was returned. We are just so grateful. The person was regretful that they took it.”

Churchgoers said though stealing is stealing, they forgive those who took it.

They said they have been using the trailer for about 15 years and don’t have the money to replace it.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.