MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a thrift store in Margate is reeling after a trailer she had filled with donated items was stolen.

Abby Mosher, the owner of Tomorrow’s Rainbow Thrift and Gift Store at 5444 West Sample Road, said she a trailer filled with charity items was taken from the business Saturday night.

The truck was loaded with donations set to be sold at the store that supports the poor and children who have lost a loved one such as a parent.

Mosher said the loss has left her devastated.

“I’m devastated. The trailer has been there for several years,” she said. “The community tries to support us and make sure that the store is profitable so that we can help the children, and now I’m just not even exactly sure what we’re gonna do.”

Mosher said this is the busiest time of year for the store.

If you have seen the trailer or have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

