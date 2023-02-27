DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames tore through a mobile home in Davie and a house in Southwest Miami-Dade, forcing two families out of their homes and claiming the lives of two pets.

Sergina Kern, one of the occupants of the trailer at East Pine Ridge mobile home park that caught fire on Sunday afternoon, said they lost everything.

“Everything is destroyed,” she said through a translator.

The blaze sparked inside a couple’s trailer at the mobile home park, located off South Pine Island Road.

Kern said she tried to slow down the fire with a hose, but there was no water pressure.

Kern and her husband were able to escape safely with their pet, as smoke blanketed the entire mobile home park.

“I opened up my back door, and the smoke was so thick, I could barely see,” said a resident who identified himself as James.

Meanwhile, neighbors called 911 and did what they could until first responders arrived.

“I grabbed our hose, which is on that side, and I started spraying,” said James. “Somebody had already called the fire department. We heard them coming down the street.”

“There was a lot of fire in the back of the structure, underneath the flooring and in the ceiling space, which caused it to [spread] throughout the entire structure universally,” said Davie Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Kenneth Cox.

Crews were able to put out the flames.

The difficult fire fight has forced the couple who escaped with their lives to start over.

“Fortunately, they’re both safe,” said Cox.

Hours later, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of another fire along the 2100 block of Southwest 98th Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Officials said two dogs were killed.

The cause of both fires remains under investigation.

