Trailer containing musical equipment, chairs stolen from Cooper City church

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are investigating after a trailer was stolen outside of a Cooper City church.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives were called to the Square Root Church in the area of Flamingo Road and Southwest 53rd Street over the weekend.

The church’s pastor said equipment needed to operate — like musical equipment, children ministry items and chairs — were inside the trailer.

Surveillance video captured a Ford F-150 hooking the trailer with a hitch and hauling away with it at some point between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

“There’s nothing that’s unforgivable, and the thing is that this person that did this, they weren’t trying to personally attack any of us,” Pastor Daniel Rios said. “I don’t think they had any intent to say, ‘Watch us destroy what they’re doing.’ I think they said, ‘How do I get what I really want to get, what I think I need?’ and they chased it down.”

Rios said he has already forgiven the crook.

“At the end of the day, God loves that person too,” he said.

The pastor said the church of roughly 200 members has grown immensely since it opened less than four years ago in a facility transformed from a dance studio.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.