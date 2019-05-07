Traffic surrounding Flager Street blocked as police investigate suspicious package in Downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Traffic in the area of Flagler Street and Southeast First Avenue has been blocked off as police investigate a suspicious package in Downtown Miami.

City of Miami Police officers responded to the scene after a call was made at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday about a suspicious package in the area.

Bomb Squad units are currently en route to the scene.

