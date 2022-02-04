COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A traffic stop led to a shooting investigation in Coconut Creek.

An officer stopped a speeding car and the driver inside said she was shot in the leg.

Police said she was shot by a man in the Evergreen Lake apartment complex, Thursday night.

The victim and the suspect knew each other and it appeared to be a drug-related incident.

The suspect surrendered without incident.

The woman is expected to recover.

