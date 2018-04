MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Fire Rescue was on the scene of a gas leak in Little Havana on Thursday morning.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where firefighters were seen near a Walgreens.

The gas leak did shut down traffic in all directions at the intersection of West Flagler Street and 12th Avenue, but it has since reopened.

No evacuations took place.

