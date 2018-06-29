Traffic into Key Biscayne reopens after police arrest man threatening to harm self on Rickenbacker

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police have taken a man who forced the closure of the Rickenbacker Causeway into custody after he threatened to harm himself.

Traffic had been shut down into Key Biscayne for hours Friday as police negotiated with the man who was said to have been armed.

Police sent SWAT and hostage negotiators to the scene at around 10 a.m.

It wasn’t until 1:15 p.m. that they took the man into custody and fully reopened the highway to traffic soon after.

