Traffic detours announced ahead of Ultra Music Festival in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The stage is set for Ultra Music Festival in Miami this weekend, and getting around downtown may be a challenge.

Officials have announced traffic detours ahead of the busy event, which begins Friday.

All Biscayne Boulevard northbound traffic will be rerouted to the southbound lanes at Southeast First Street, and southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard will be rerouted eastbound and westbound at Northeast Sixth Street. There will be no southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard south of Northeast Sixth Street.

Ultra comes to Miami every year, bringing lights, electronic dance music and thousands of partiers.

“It’s amazing ’cause everyone coming from different countries to gather up and just have a good time,” said one man. “It’s always good vibes at Ultra.”

Some downtown Miami residents aren’t as excited for the music festival.

“We don’t like it at all because it affects the traffic,” said area resident Vincent Bepau.

Police will be in the area all weekend, monitoring traffic.

Bepau said he wishes Ultra would find a new home.

“It would be better to move this event to some other places.”

When asked if he has earplugs for the weekend, Bepau replied, “Yes, I do.”

