Traffic detours announced ahead of Coconut Grove Arts Festival

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - The 2020 Coconut Grove Arts Festival is set to open on Saturday, and organizers are warning drivers in the area to be aware of traffic detours and road closures.

Street closures will begin on Friday at approximately 9:00 a.m. and continue through Monday until approximately 11:30 p.m.

The festival will take place at 2700 South Bayshore Drive.

Vehicles will not be permitted in the area from South Bayshore Drive from Aviation Avenue to McFarlane Road, and from McFarlane Road to Grand Avenue.

City of Miami Police officers will be on scene directing traffic and providing security for the festival.

