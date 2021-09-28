PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers on Interstate 75 in Pembroke Pines are dealing with heavy traffic delays due to a crash involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer.

The single-vehicle crash happened on the northbound lanes just south of Pines Boulevard, near the overpass for Pembroke Road, at around 10 a.m., Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

Emergency crews have since responded to the scene and are working to clear the trailer.

Traffic is getting by on one right lane.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

