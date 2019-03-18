Traffic delays on I-75 after tractor-trailer rolls over; 1 injured

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a driver to the hospital with minor injuries after a tractor-trailer rolled over on Interstate 75 in West Broward.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, an 18-wheeler lost control on the southbound lanes of I-75 just before U.S. 27 just after 2 p.m., Monday.

Just before 4 p.m., officials said, the tractor-trailer had been up-righted and moved to the side of the road.

When the tractor-trailer turned over, the truck spilled fuel and yards of sand onto the interstate, which needed to be cleaned up.

Update: The tractor trailer that rolled over on I-75 Southbound At US-27 in Broward County is now upright and being prepared for removal. — FDOT District 4 (@MyFDOT_SEFL) March 18, 2019

The driver of the tractor-trailer was said to be in his 30s and taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Troopers were able to gradually reopen all traffic lanes after 5 p.m.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the crash.

